A brisk start to the day with cool afternoon temps once again

Good morning, folks!

A very chilly and brisk start to the day with temps in the 20s. Wind chill factors however are in the teens for portions of the Panhandle this morning. As cooler airmass settles across the plains, temps for today will remain on the cool side in the 50s. The environment will remain with sunny skies and some light winds. Winds will pickup towards the end of the day with some gusts up to 25 mph.

A warm front will bring us some very pleasant temps on Saturday. Forecast looks to bring temps in the 70s with a mixed sky. Another cold front expected in the weekend. That will keep the temps in the 60s and 70s for the remaining of the seven day forecast.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas