A brisk morning with fall temps this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Starting our Wednesday morning with brisk temps in the 40s and 50s. Clear skies this morning allow for temps to fall significantly. Today kicks off the first day of Fall and temps will reflect that this afternoon. Across the Panhandle this afternoon temps will increase into the upper 70’s and low 80s. Winds have relaxed for today and there will be lots of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will begin to pick up by tomorrow with much warmer temps in the forecast.

Dry conditions look to continue for the next seven days. Sunday looks to be another breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph here in the Amarillo area. Otherwise, temps will remain in the 80s and reaching the low 90s for Monday of next week.

Enjoy!

Maria Pasillas