Starting the morning with temps in the 20s across the High Plains. It is a brisk start to the day with cool temps this afternoon. We are tracking a strong low pressure system in the Midwest. There is some light flurries trying to move into our northern counties but not anticipating any accumulation. Strong winds are forecasted today through Thursday with gust potential up to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 40s but with northwest winds, temps will feel cooler this evening. Temps look to stay below seasonal through the end of the workweek. As we inch closer to the New Years, temps look to rebound into the mid 50s.

