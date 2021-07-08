A break from the rain with hot temps to end the work week

Good morning y’all!

We are starting our Thursday morning under clear skies and slightly humid conditions as dewpoints remain in the 60s. Overall, for today we are going to see a break from the rain we’ve had for the past week. Temps today will be in the 90s and we are going to see lots of sunshine to go around for the viewing area. Some area down south could see temps in the upper 80s but still seeing the warming trend when we compare it to what we have seen in previous days.

A cold front will swing through the Panhandle by Saturday bringing us the chance for precipitation back into the forecast. Temps will be steady in the 90s for Saturday before the drop off behind the front for Sunday and Monday. Looking at some windy days to follow that as gusts will be up to 25 mph.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas