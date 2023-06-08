Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. We had heavy rain moving over the High Plains overnight. Borger observing the highest at 2.02″. Rain continues to diminish as it moves over southeastern parts of the Panhandle. The highs for today will be in the 80s with a break from the rain. The Strom Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a general chance for storms for today across our northern counties as we could see two to three stray t-shower. A flood warning for Potter and Randall County will remain in effect until Friday evening. The chance of severe weather will increase for Friday as we sit under a marginal risk for severe weather. Isolated storms as forecasted for the top have of the Panhandle. Then more isolated storms are possible on Saturday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas