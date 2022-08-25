Good morning, folks!

It is another humid and cool start to the morning with temps falling into the 50’s and 60’s. The humidity across the area is between the 80’s and 90’s. Highs for today will persist to be below seasonal with a range of 80’s and low 90’s for this afternoon. Conditions look enjoyable with light winds and plenty of sunshine. We continue to hold the pattern of cooler temps and rain in the region. As we move into the later part on Friday, rain chances will increase to the W/NW. Then some scattered t-showers to isolated t-storms this weekend. The CPC is still showing that the first week of September the state will see similar patterns continuing. For this seven-day forecast, a chance of moisture will be in the forecast for the next six days and cooler temps once again by Tuesday. Note that for this weekend, we will see temps around seasonal.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas