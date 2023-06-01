Hello everyone!

Unseasonably cool weather continues as we start the month of June. With numerous showers and thunderstorms in the offing through this weekend, temperatures are remaining well below average with a mix of upper 60’s, 70’s and low 80’s, daily. Circling back to rain chances – strong to severe storms will develop across Eastern New Mexico and parts of the Texas Panhandle this afternoon. All activity will drift east – northeast, moving across the Combined Panhandles. Early storms will be widely scattered followed by a heavy line of cells rumbling eastward and exiting our eastern counties well after midnight. Amarillo may have thunderstorms in the vicinity throughout the day. As always, stay weather aware if a storm is near your location, and be ready to seek shelter in a substantial building. Also, with all of the flooding as of late, remember to avoid driving on roadways where you can’t tell the depth of the water. ‘Turn around, and don’t drown! Drive towards higher ground.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris