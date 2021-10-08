90’s return to the forecast across the Panhandle this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Temps outside have fallen into the 50s and 60s. A few degrees warmer than previous days with partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds will remain in the forecast for today with gusts up to 25 mph for us here in Amarillo. This afternoon we could see some fire concerns as humidity will be low. Temps will rise into the 90s for the majority of the Panhandle. A ridge sits over the region allowing for hot temps for today and tomorrow before a change of patterns occurs this weekend.

We are still tracking to separate front this next seven days. The first one for this weekend as t-showers will be possible on Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. The next one will move in on Tuesday with a greater potential of strong storms specially for our eastern counties. Storms will be possible in the afternoon hours as well. Behind both systems, cooler weather will settle.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas