AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department is announcing road closures and roads to avoid as rain continues to cause flooding.
According to APD, due to flooding in the area of Lawrence Lake traffic is being affected from Western St. to Duniven Circle and to 27th St.
Officials encourage drivers to avoid the area and never drive through standing water.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.