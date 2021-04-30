Fantastic weather for the last day of April

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Happy Friday friends! The wind has finally calmed down this week and some wonderful weather is ahead of us. We are starting off a bit chilly out there with lows in the 40s so you may want a jacket but we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day as temperatures top out in the 70s. The wind will be much calmer, coming in from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

We’ll get some more cloud cover for the weekend, and slightly stronger winds but nothing unpleasant. Tomorrow brings highs around 80 and Sunday gets a bit warmer.

The next cold front arrives Monday with our next best chance for showers and storms, dropping highs back to the low 70s, and Tuesday will be cooler.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss