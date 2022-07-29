COLORADO (KAMR/KCIT) — These clips showcase the storms in Colorado from a few days ago that formed along the same frontal boundary that we are dealing with today!

The first clip is a severe warned supercell near Severance, Colo. that produced 60 mph wind gusts and apple-sized hail. The next clip is heavy rainfall from a strong storm in Pueblo West.

As we continue through the day, we have to be mindful of our own flood watches and potential flood warnings. Stay weather aware and turn around, do not drown!