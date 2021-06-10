Extreme temps today followed by slightly cooler temps

Good morning folks!

We are starting the morning with some fog yet again for our eastern counties. Fog can be dense at time so if you are traveling this morning be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to your destination. Fog is expected to move out after midday. The main story for today continues to be the heat as today will be the hottest day of the week. A ridge continues to dominate the area. Temps for the majority of the panhandle will be in the 100s. A heat advisory will be in effect during peaking hours so remember your heat tips; drink plenty of water, wear light clothes, try to take breaks in the shade and apply sunscreen.

A cold front is still expected to move into the viewing area tomorrow. This will cool our temperatures down some, but we will still sit well above average for this time of year. The chance for precipitation is also in the forecast for this weekend and into the beginning of our next work week.

Have a great day and stay hydrated.