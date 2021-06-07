Evening storms today, then triple digit temps for the Panhandle

Good morning folks and happy Monday!

Starting the week with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. We continue to warm up this afternoon as some of us will break the 90s. A heat wave in place for this week. There is a chance of some isolated storms to develop this evening into the overnight hours. The main concern with these storms will be damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to tennis balls. After today, we will move into a hot forecast as triple digit temps are on tap for a few days this week. A high pressure over New Mexico will aid in the hot temps across the Panhandle. We will also see some breezy days as gust will be around 20 to 25 mph at times.

The next chance for moisture returns on the weekend with temperatures trying to cool down to around seasonal for this time of year.

Have a great week.