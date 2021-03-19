End of the season weather and a nice weekend

Howdy folks and happy Friday to you. We’re getting down below freezing again this morning but a milder day is ahead of us, as we get a bit warmer with more snow having melted. Temperatures top out in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.

This weekend is looking to be even better with highs in the 60s and 70s, along with stronger winds but nothing too bad.

Monday, we cool down to the 50s again with rain showers moving in and rain chances continue for a few more days next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

