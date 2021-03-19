End of the season weather and a nice weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Anchors at a North Carolina news station experienced a scary moment on Thursday afternoon as a possible tornado moved across the station Thursday afternoon.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m., Van Denton, the chief meteorologist for Nexstar's WGHP (FOX8), said, "It's over us. This is not the room we need to be in," before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.