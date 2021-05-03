Early week cool-down with rain chances

Howdy friends and good morning. Another cold front has moved on through the area with blustery winds from the north. An upper-level low moving in from the west will help us out with afternoon thunderstorms, and a few over the South Plains will try to become severe with large hail and strong downburst winds possible. For those areas, we’ll see highs in the 60s and 70s, while the rest of us will top out in the 50s, so keep a jacket handy.



A few showers will hang on overnight and we’ll wake up to the 30s and 40s tomorrow, but stay above freezing. Tuesday will be a bit warmer as we heat up to the 60s and see more sunshine.



We’ll be in the 80s Wednesday with stronger winds and Thursday looks to be about the same.



Another chance for rain pops up by Friday.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin