Early morning rain and ice

Good morning folks. The latest bout of wet weather is here, and many of us will see fog before rain showers develop, including here in Amarillo. The Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas will have to deal with freezing rain making for slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. Drive slower than you normally would if you’re up in those areas, and take more time to get to where you’re going. The freezing rain transitions to rain by 9 or 10 am as precipitation starts to move to the east. This afternoon, we’ll see sunshine for our western counties while our eastern counties could actually hear thunder at times. High temperatures will range from the 40s to the north to the 50s for most of us to the 60s to the southwest. Also, the wind kicks up breezy for the latter half of the day.



Tonight, as colder air comes in, the wind gets more intense and we’ll see a mixture of rain and snow for our southeastern counties, going into tomorrow morning. We’re not expecting any accumulations of snow as this system is moving a bit too fast. Wednesday will be blustery with highs in the 30s and 40s and a partly cloudy sky.



This system will try to bring another rain/snow mix to the eastern Texas Panhandle Thursday night as it comes back up this way, while we continue cooler than average.



Friday is looking drier and more breezy but the weather improves for the weekend.



Meteorologist Chris Martin