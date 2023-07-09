Some bad advice spreading on social media could make sunny-day activities even more damaging for your skin. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) —With warmer weather comes more exposure to the due to many making plans to get outside and do activities like swimming and camping.

According to Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a dermatologist for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, during the summer everyone should be more aware of their skin and how it reacts to the increases in sun exposure.

“There are many different types of heat rash. The most common type is what we call miliaria. That can occur when you’re sweating. And the openings to the sweat ducts get a little bit backed up,” said Tarbox.

She added that this can cause moisture to come out of the sides of the ducts and they can cause inflammation in the skin. Leading to a condition called miliaria rubra which means red bumps around the opening of hair follicles.

Other heat rashes that can occur can be because of an imbalance in our skin flora. So, we can overgrow yeast that lives on our skin normally, but it can become uncomfortable and very inflamed if we have that imbalance that favors the yeast overgrowth,” said Tarbox. “Because our immune system really does not like yeast, and if it sees it attacks it very rigorously. So, we get a lot of inflammation, a lot of erythema, that’s redness a lot of pain.”

She goes on to say that usually, someone will be aware if they have this yeast rash because it will have a yeasty smell. She added that this rash can be treated with over-the-counter anti-yeast treatments.

“Anytime that you have a rash that occurs that you cannot get better, or if it’s getting worse, it’s always appropriate to seek medical attention. Your primary care physician or your dermatologist should be able to help you find the right medicine to get you feeling much better,” said Tarbox.