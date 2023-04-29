Good evening, folks!

Highs for today ranged in the 70’s across the Panhandles. Enjoyable conditions favored the area this Saturday with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Delightful weather will persist into Sunday. There will be a weak front moving through the high plains overnight. Not expecting much from this. Over the next seven-days, weather will be warm. Moisture potential will begin to increase on Tuesday. We are forecasting afternoon storms to form. Then for Wednesday we could see more scattered t-showers. Thursday, moisture will still favor the region but only some will receive some precipitation. All this will be determined by our next system and where our dryline sits. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas