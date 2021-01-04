Decent conditions continue this week

Good morning folks! If you liked the weekend’s weather, you’ll enjoy the start of this week. We’ve cooled off to the 20s and 30s out there but a mild day is ahead of us, as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s once more. Overall, the wind won’t be very strong, though it will get occasionally breezy under a sunny sky.



Tuesday does bring stronger gusts that come from the southwest and help us to kick up to the 60s as clouds move overhead.



We’ll drop back to highs in the 40s and 50s Wednesday with the next dry system to come on through and we’ll keep with day time temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week while precipitation chances continue low.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin