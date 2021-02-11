Dangerously cold weekend ahead with snow and wind

Good morning folks. We continue with bitterly cold mornings and the potential for ice fog and freezing drizzle. Drive slow on the roads and stay alert for slick spots. Dress in extra layers and don’t let your pets outside for any longer than they need. We’ll keep the clouds around until this afternoon when temperatures warm above freezing for more locations than yesterday. Here in town, we can expect highs near 40, while to the northeast, the teens and 20s will be seen again. Our western counties could top out in the 50s.



Arctic air surges back to the south and west tomorrow, with potentially icy roads tonight and day time highs on Friday dropping to the teens and 20s.



Saturday will be even colder and we’ll see more substantial snow in the evening hours that continues through the weekend.



Sunday’s temperatures will be colder, in the single digits for highs with wind chills up to 30 below zero in the morning. Also, the wind cranks up from the northeast allowing for white-out conditions as the visibility drops considerably. We’ll see this dangerous cold with some snow linger into Monday.



Please be safe folks and keep warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin