Dangerously cold and snowy Valentine’s Day Weekend

Hello folks and good morning to you. The worst of the winter cold comes this weekend, along with more wintry precipitation. It’s bitterly cold outside with wind chills below zero for many locations so dress warmly and cover your extremities. Protect your pets and don’t let them outside for longer than they need. We’re going to stay below freezing until the latter part of next week, so it’s a good idea to let your faucets drip and do not turn off your heat. We’re looking for flurries or light snow today with some spots to the south getting freezing drizzle. Slow down when driving and stay alert for slick spots. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the teens and 20s for most of us, while a few spots will be close to 32 degrees in New Mexico.



Saturday gets a bit worse, staying overcast and in the deep freeze but we’ll see more substantial snow showers on Saturday night that continue into Valentine’s Day. Sunday morning, we’ll have blowing snow with stronger winds and wind chills down to -30 at times. Day time highs top out in the single digits and teens. The blowing snow continues throughout the day, yielding white-out conditions at times so take precautions and be very careful. The snow comes to an end for that round on Monday morning, with snowfall amounts around 6 to 9 inches for much of the Texas Panhandle, and lesser amounts to the south and west.



We’ll continue about as bitterly cold through Tuesday, with another round of snow possible then.



Right now, it looks like we’ll thaw out above freezing by Thursday of next week.



Be safe and stay warm folks.



Meteorologist Chris Martin