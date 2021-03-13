Dangerous severe weather likely this afternoon and evening

Hello folks and good afternoon to you. Severe weather chances are increasing quite a bit for today as an upper-level low moves in. After early morning fog, we have had thunderstorms developing around the Texas-New Mexico line and they will be moving north. More storms develop during the day along the dryline as it drifts to the east, and they will be capable of producing tornadoes, some lasting longer than a few minutes, large hail up to the size of baseballs, and up to 70 mph winds. The biggest risk is going to be over the eastern Texas Panhandle. Stay alert for warnings and be ready to head to your place of shelter, which should be a sturdy building and stay away from outside walls. If you have a basement or storm cellar, that would be better. This evening, after 8 or 9 pm, most all of the storms will be heading out and we’ll cool down to lows in the 20s and 30s for Sunday morning.



Sunday will be windy but with no more severe weather as we are going to get dry air moving in from the west. Temperatures will rise to the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.



We’ll continue on a warming trend through Tuesday with blustery winds as the biggest issue and then get a round of morning rain with some light snow on Wednesday before afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.



Stay safe and stay tuned in for updates.



Meteorologist Chris Martin