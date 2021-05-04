Good morning folks. We got some good rain yesterday but it is moving out this morning. We’re starting out cloudy and you’ll want a jacket or coat. Thankfully, we’ll have pretty calm winds to deal with later on in the day as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s with a sunny sky above.
We’ll top out in the 70s and low 80s tomorrow with stronger winds from the southwest, but our eastern counties could see a few thunderstorms.
Thursday keeps the same kind of heat but not the winds, though they do come back Friday as we near the 90s and get the chance for storms in the evening.
Dry weather takes back over for Saturday before we cool down a bit on Mother’s Day.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Damp and chilly morning before a sunny and mild afternoon
