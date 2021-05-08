Cooling down for Mother’s Day and returning rain chances

Howdy folks and good evening to you. It’s been another hot day with strong winds but we have lacked the potential for storms, though that comes back pretty soon. The wind turns in from the north tonight with the next cold front to arrive and we could see a stray storm or two over our northern counties but any rain will be gone around midnight.



Mother’s Day starts pretty cool with lows in the 40s and 50s and it’ll be breezy for awhile but we’ll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s as the wind backs off a bit. There will be enough energy for the next round of storms to move in from New Mexico but mainly in the evening. Those cells could have large hail and strong downburst winds, so stay alert.



Monday begins with some lingering rain but we’ll only heat up to the 60s in the afternoon with clouds hanging around throughout.



Rainy and chilly weather continues Tuesday before sunshine returns for the rest of the week.



Have a great night and Happy Mother’s Day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin