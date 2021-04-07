Cooling down closer to average

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A total of 125 people died across Texas during a series of back-to-back winter storms in February, according to updated numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. It says a majority of the people who died experienced hypothermia.

The death count in Travis County rose by two to 11 since numbers were last reported last week. Three people were confirmed to have died because of the winter storm in Williamson County, an increase of one since last time.