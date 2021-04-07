Cooling down closer to average

Hello folks and good morning to you. The warmth from yesterday has been replaced by chilly winds today as we’re well behind another cold front. Under a clear sky, we’ll look for blustery conditions, especially for our northern counties where wind gusts could get back up over 50 mph. You’ll definitely want a jacket or coat this morning but this afternoon, temperatures rise to the 60s and 70s so it may not be necessary at that point.
Thursday looks to be the next pretty calm day with highs in around 80 and much calmer winds.
Breezy conditions will bring some slightly cooler air on Friday but we’ll get on another warming trend this weekend, all the while staying dry.
Enjoy your Thursday and continue to avoid outdoor burning.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
