Cooler temps today but a pleasant afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Cooler temps today when we compare it to what we had in the forecast Monday afternoon. Temps this morning are in the 30s and 40s and by this afternoon we will increase into the 60s and 70s. That will set us around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the previous day. Cloud cover will move out by this morning leaving us lots of sunshine this afternoon. Cloud cover will move back into the region by the late hours and into the overnight hours. A stationary front will be sitting across the Panhandle for this afternoon.

A secondary front expected Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will drop into the 50s by the end of the workweek. Warmer temps expected for the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas