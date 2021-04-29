Cool winds and the next warming trend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- On Saturday, May 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., South Georgia Elementary is hosting 'Lemonade Day,' a learning program that aims to teach kids how to start, own and operate their own business through a lemonade stand, according to a news release from the school.

Located at 5018 Susan Dr., the program is a classroom lesson for all second-grade classes in Amarillo ISD, but other AISD students from 3rd to 5th grade have chosen to take part in the citywide event, the school said.