Good morning folks. It was so nice to have rain yesterday, even if it wasn’t much for most but dry weather takes back over for the remainder of the week. You’ll want an extra layer before heading out, with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Our southern counties continue with very light rain but it will be moving out as the day goes on. A sunny and windy afternoon is ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Much calmer winds will be felt Friday as we inch upwards in temperatures a few degrees.
Saturday isn’t looking bad at all, with the 80s and then we’ll see 90s on Sunday with more of a breeze. Our next good shot at showers and storms comes early next week.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cool winds and the next warming trend
