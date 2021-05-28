Cool weekend with scattered evening showers continuing

Happy Friday everyone!

Starting the morning with a few rain showers across portions of the viewing area. Lots of cloud cover with cooler temperatures than the previous mornings. For this evening, scattered showers will develop across the panhandle. We will be running with temps well below average for this time of year. Temps will range 15 to 20 degrees cooler for today and into Memorial Day thanks to a frontal boundary that will stick around. The severe threat is low for today and into the weekend as well. The main concern will be for our southwestern counties for some gusty winds and hail.

We make a rebound in our temperatures by the end of the next work week with some windy conditions sticking around.

Have a great weekend.