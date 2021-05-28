Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Cool weekend with scattered evening showers continuing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Happy Friday everyone!

Starting the morning with a few rain showers across portions of the viewing area. Lots of cloud cover with cooler temperatures than the previous mornings. For this evening, scattered showers will develop across the panhandle. We will be running with temps well below average for this time of year. Temps will range 15 to 20 degrees cooler for today and into Memorial Day thanks to a frontal boundary that will stick around. The severe threat is low for today and into the weekend as well. The main concern will be for our southwestern counties for some gusty winds and hail.

We make a rebound in our temperatures by the end of the next work week with some windy conditions sticking around.

Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss