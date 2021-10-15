Cool temps to end the workweek

Good morning, folks!

Temps outside have fallen into the 30s and 40s this Friday. A brisk start to the day and temps will remain on the cool side as temps will only increase into the 60s for this afternoon. A Freeze Watch will go into effect tonight into Saturday morning for our western counties as sub-freezing temps are possible. A reminder to protect sensitive outside plants and pipes. For today there will be some gusty winds as well up to 25 mph coming from the north, pulling in that cold airmass.

For this weekend, we rebound to seasonal temps. Breezy conditions will continue with plenty of sunshine. For Monday, temps will be back to 80s before we cooldown once again as we move to the middle of our next workweek.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas