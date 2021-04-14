Cool, rainy weather

Good morning everyone. The next few days will be harder to get out of bed than usual, as we have some damp and chilly conditions on tap. Thanks to the combination of a few minor disturbances moving overhead and surface winds from the east, we’ll see ample cloud cover with off-and-on rain or drizzle. A jacket or coat will be handy, as we warm up from the 30s and 40s to the 40s and 50s today. The wind stays pretty calm but cool.



Thursday is looking to be about the same with highs around 50 and southeast winds marginally stronger than what we feel today. The occasional thunderclap can’t be ruled out but severe weather is not likely.



Friday brings a blustery cold front that will bring down highs a few degrees, and there may be enough cold air for our northern counties for a few flurries but most of us continue with rain.



Clouds linger on into the weekend as temperatures slowly improve.



Sunshine and warmer weather return early next week.



Stay warm and have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin