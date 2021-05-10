Cool May weather as the chance for rain continues

Howdy folks and good morning to you. We’re starting off this day after Mother’s Day with some storms in the area leftover from last night. The rain is hitting mainly our northern counties and there will be the occasional lightning while the rest of us are seeing just clouds and cool temperatures. The clouds will hang around into the afternoon but we’ll see some sunshine breaking through as we top out in the 50s and 60s so you may want to keep an extra layer handy.



There will be enough energy moving over the area tonight for more storms to pop up in New Mexico and progress into the panhandles but severe weather chances are low. We’ll wake up to chilly and damp conditions tomorrow with scattered showers. Tuesday afternoon, the clouds stick around all day and we’ll be cooler with highs in the 50s.



A few more showers are possible Wednesday morning and they won’t last all day but we’ll see temperatures improve a little.



Thursday and Friday, we’ll crank back up to the 70s and 80s.



Enjoy your day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin