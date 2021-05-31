Cool, cloudy and rainy Memorial Day

Good morning everyone and happy Monday.
Lots of rain for the past 24 hours across the viewing area. Showers will coninue for today under mostly cloudy skies. Fog has developed over the area as well so be sure to give yourself extra time as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s as a cold front move through the region. This will bring cooler air but we do make a rebound in temperatures throught the week. For the next seven days we are also looking a scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. A very hit or miss situation for most of us. Sounding like broken record but rain chances will continue for the next seven days with windy condtions to end the work week.
Have a great day!
