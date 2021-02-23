Continuing on a warming trend for one more day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - While frozen water pipes are bursting all over the area, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims is warning the residents of the Texas Panhandle to beware of plumbing scam artists who will take your money up front and do little to no work.

“We have seen this type of reprehensible behavior from crooked individuals during the hail storms and other catastrophic situations of years past,” said Sims. “These so called individuals can take advantage of your vulnerable position to scam you out of hundreds and thousands of dollars. Please do not allow yourself to get taken.”