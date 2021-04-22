Continuing on a warming trend and thunderstorms on the horizon

Howdy folks and good morning. Well, it’s not nearly as cold outside as it was yesterday morning, and we’ve had a slight increase in moisture and cloud cover to thank for that. Clouds that have developed will hang around through the middle of the day with another round of brisk winds this afternoon. A warm front moves in from the west and allows for the western Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico to warm up to the 60s and 70s, while those across our eastern counties keep a bit cooler, topping out in the 50s.

We’ll have more moisture to start out Friday morning and allow for even warmer lows before a weak cold front moves over our northern counties. Tomorrow’s temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s and we’ll have enough energy for a few evening thunderstorms to move in. Severe weather is not expected as of right now.

We can expect fantastic weather Saturday with sunshine, mild winds, and the 70s but then temperatures crank up to the 80s and 90s for Sunday and Monday.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

