Continued storm chances

Good morning folks. It’s another humid morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and plenty of clouds but we’ll see showers and storms a bit earlier in the day, which will continue into the afternoon. Severe weather is likely again after 3 pm but won’t be so bad as the past few events. We’ll look for storms moving in from the west to bring hail up to the size of half-dollars or golf balls and straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph. The tornado threat is lower than the last few afternoons. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s for the day ahead.

A few storms continue on overnight but will be weaker and tomorrow we’ll have another chance for rain with similar threats as temperatures start inching upward.

We’ll see a break in the rain chances Thursday along with highs in the 80s but then storms will be possible again Friday afternoon and this weekend.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin