Colder weather taking over, potential weekend snow

Good morning folks. The strong winds from yesterday have been replaced by colder breezes overnight and we’ll unfortunately continue with blustery conditions today. Bundle up for wind chills in the 20s and you’ll want the extra layer again for the afternoon as temperatures only rise to the 40s and 50s. We’re starting off with plenty of cloud cover and maybe a flurry or two but we’ll look for more sunshine after 2 pm.



After sunset, the wind finally backs off and it’ll be a bitterly cold night with lows in the teens and 20s. Thursday and Friday will both have much calmer conditions as we heat up to average highs.

The next upper-level system arrives Saturday with more moisture, allowing for snow showers for the evening that clear out after sunrise on Sunday. The track of this system could change between now and then so keep alert for updates. Sunday afternoon will only bring highs in the upper 30s but warmer weather comes back next week.



Stay warm and stay safe.



Meteorologist Chris Martin