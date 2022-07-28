AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A cold front is expected to move into the area later on today. Rain chances are likely across the northern Panhandles Thursday and Friday, with moderate to heavy rain rates possible at times. Some spots could receive around 1 to 3 inches, with the Oklahoma Panhandle favored for those amounts at this time. This could lead to some flooding issues, particularly in developed areas.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible today with damaging winds and small hail as potential hazards this evening and tomorrow.

Although temperatures will be decreasing with the frontal boundary in play, we can still be expecting highs in the Low 90’s and High 80’s for the next few days.

Be cautious when driving though heavy rainfall and flooded areas. Remember: turn around, don’t drown. Stay weather aware as we’ll keep you up to date with the latest developments. Also check in with our National Weather Service for an in depth look at the forecast.