Howdy folks and good morning to you. We’re starting off cold with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens but temperatures will be warmer today as winds come from the southwest. Unfortunately, the wind cranks up to the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts over 30 so it’ll hardly be the nicest of January days. We’ll look for highs in the 50s and low 60s with clouds continuing to move overhead. The wildfire danger is rising again so avoid outdoor burning.
Thursday keeps the above-average temperatures around but the wind backs off quite a bit. An upper-level disturbance moves over the southern part of the Texas Panhandle to bring a few rain showers tomorrow night but most of us will miss out.
Friday is looking colder again with highs in the 40s but the warmer weather returns for the weekend, just with more intense winds.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Clouds and wind and warmer conditions
