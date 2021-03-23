Clearing sky, warmer conditions

Good morning folks. The latest system brought some good rain yesterday, with a few spots seeing heavier storms and others getting some light snow. The rain has moved out and we’re seeing the sky clear quite a bit as temperatures have fallen to the 30s and 40s, but the wind chill is down below freezing so bundle up appropriately. The cold wind dies down as the day goes on and we’ll look for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s.



Tomorrow will be colder and windy with a mixture of rain and snow moving in, with our western counties seeing the best chance at snow. Accumulations look to be less than 2 inches for the western Texas Panhandle during the day tomorrow and Amarillo could get a dusting. Temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s Wednesday.



We’ll drop to the 20s Thursday morning but that afternoon will be much warmer, getting back to around 60.



Warmer conditions continue on into the weekend.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin