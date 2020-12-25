Christmas forecast

Happy Christmas everyone! We’ve had a mild day with highs in the 60’s and we’ll be even warmer for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60’s along with mostly sunny conditions before seeing a cool down on Sunday with a cold front moving through.

Monday will be much cooler with highs in the 40’s as an upper level low moves in bringing a chance for precip Monday evening going into Tuesday and a rain/snow mix on Tuesday along with another front possibly increasing our chances for a few thunderstorms along that boundary. Activity tapers off on Wednesday as highs will be in the 40’s for Wednesday and mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the week.

Have a Merry Christmas!