Chilly weather to start the new year

Happy New Year friends! A lot of us are waking up to below freezing temperatures and clouds, while the southeastern Texas Panhandle and Rolling Plains are waking up to snow on the ground. The system responsible for the precipitation is on the way out but we’ll have blustery winds behind it for today. The clouds hang on again as temperatures rise from the 20s and 30s to only the 40s this afternoon, so dress warmly.



There may be a few flurries that fly around the southeast tonight but we’ll clear out quite a bit for this weekend with much warmer weather coming around. Look for highs in the 50s Saturday and a few 60s Sunday as high pressure builds over the panhandles.



Next week continues the warm up until another system cools us down by Tuesday.



Have a wonderful first day of the year!



Meteorologist Chris Martin