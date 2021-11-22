Chilly start to the day but a beautiful afternoon ahead

Good morning, folks!

Temperatures this Monday morning have fallen to below freezing with the viewing area currently sitting in a mix of upper 20s to low 30s. This afternoon however looks to be a beautiful and pleasant day for this time of year. Temps will increase into the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine. Warmer temps expected for Tuesday with a front moving in on Wednesday dropping our temps back.

Overall, our coolest day of the week looks to be Thursday with temps in the 40s and 50s. Temps will rebound back into the 60s for the weekend.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas