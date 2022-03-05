Good evening, folks!

Temps this afternoon were in the upper 60s to low 70s. A Fire Weather Warning remains in effect for the entire Panhandle until 7 p.m. as winds are in the 20s and 30s. A change in pattern as we progress into tomorrow morning. Cooler temps will settle in with a 10-15 degree difference. Calmer winds will also be in place and plenty of sunshine across the viewing area. A chance of showers to the east and overnight flurries could be possible to the north. For Monday, highs will be in the 40s. Temps rebound through the workweek but another cooldown as we head into the end of the week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas