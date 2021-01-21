Calmer weather with a few chances for rain

Good morning folks. We’re finally looking at calm winds this week ahead of the next cold front, that will also be pretty docile. Under more cloud cover today, temperatures rise from the 30s and 40s to highs in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon. The clouds continue to come from an upper-level low out to the west of us but tonight it moves over the South Plains, bringing a slim chance for a few rain showers.



The colder air will be in place tomorrow, with lingering clouds and high temperatures back to average, around 50.



We’ll look for the 60s to come around for this weekend, again, as a blustery wind hits from the southwest. Another system may try to bring some rain showers to our eastern counties on Sunday afternoon but next week we cool down with dry weather.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin