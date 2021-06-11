Breezy day today and rain chances this weekend

Good morning everyone and happy Friday!

Starting the day under mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. A cold front is going to be swinging through the Panhandle this mid-morning and that will switch our winds from the south to the north. As it does so, winds will be on the breezy side throughout much of the day today. The cold front will also keep us cooler than what we saw the previous days with temps in the 80’s and 90’s this afternoon. For this weekend, the chance for some rain is still in the forecast with the greatest chance for precipitation out west.

For the next seven days temps will be slightly above seasonal with a few breezy days ahead for next week as well. There will be lots of sunshine these next few days so get outdoors and enjoy. Just remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Have a great weekend.