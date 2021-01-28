We will have a cold start today with lows in the upper 20’s and breezy conditions with winds coming in from the Southwest ranging anywhere from 15-20 mph. For the most part, today we will have mostly cloudy conditions with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50’s.
There will be gradual clearing overnight with lows in the low 30’s across the Panhandle. We will have an increase in cloud cover as the day progresses. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s for your Friday afternoon.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Woman sells crochet Bernie doll for over $20,000, donates to charity
- Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19, sources say
- Breezier Conditions
- Mother, 4 children killed in fire at suburban Chicago home
- ‘Energy capital of the nation’ reacts to new climate orders; mayor says she’s ‘ready to talk’ to Biden