Breezier Conditions

We will have a cold start today with lows in the upper 20’s and breezy conditions with winds coming in from the Southwest ranging anywhere from 15-20 mph. For the most part, today we will have mostly cloudy conditions with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50’s.

There will be gradual clearing overnight with lows in the low 30’s across the Panhandle. We will have an increase in cloud cover as the day progresses. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s for your Friday afternoon.

