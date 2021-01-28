Breezier Conditions

HOUSTON (CW39) The weather story today is it's going to be nice today - and you've earned it, after so many kind of soupy, humid, dreary days lately. Today, there will be some scattered clouds but temperatures will be comfortable and the humidity lower for today.

We were having a discussion in the newsroom yesterday, where maybe it's feeling like it's been a warm January to you. So far, the average high is 64.4. The average low has been 44.5. The overall average temperature, 54.5. Really all I'm saying here is when you blend it all out look at the last 100 years, this January sits at 40th place. That means it's been very close to average temperatures so far this January. Even though at times maybe it's felt like it's been quite a bit warmer, which it has. But we've also had some cold to balance things out.