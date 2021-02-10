Bitterly cold mornings before a deep freeze

Good morning everyone. Freezing fog has moved back over our area stretching across the panhandles into New Mexico as wind chills fall to the teens and single digits. Dress in layers and cover your extremities. Once more, do not let your pets stay outside for long in this cold. Stay alert for slick spots on elevated roads, thanks to ice deposits from the fog or freezing drizzle. The fog lifts after 10 am but the clouds continue for most of the area today. Temperatures rise only to the teens and 20s for our Kansas counties and the Oklahoma Panhandle, while most of the Texas Panhandle will get to the low 30s. 40s, 50s, and even 60s could be seen to the west with some sunshine.



Expect freezing fog again tonight, but temperatures will be slightly less cold for Thursday afternoon as the arctic air mass continues shifting over us.



Friday, it pushes southwest allowing for more locations to stay below freezing.



Valentine’s Day weekend will be even more dangerously cold with day time highs in the teens and single digits and morning lows below zero. Wind chills look to drop to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Sunday and Monday mornings.



We’ll see more than flurries on Saturday and Sunday and maybe into Monday morning, with light to moderate snow possible then.



Stay warm and be safe folks.



