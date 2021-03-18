Better weather for the rest of Spring Break

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- There's a tree in Jennifer Patterson's Tuscaloosa County home and another one on her car. But she wasn't inside during the storm. Instead, she was outside, clinging onto a tree for dear life. Somehow, she survived to tell the tale.

Patterson lives on South Rosser Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa. After authorities issued a tornado warning in nearby Moundville, she decided to take shelter with her son at his home. After shutting the door behind her on her way out, she realized she'd locked herself out—without the keys to her home or her car.