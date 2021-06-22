Back to seasonal temps before we heat up again

Good morning folks!

Starting the day on the cool side after a cold front moved through yesterday. Temps however will climb up to around seasonal for this time of year. We will see a warm front swing through the area this afternoon. This will move some storms from New Mexico into the area tonight. Tight pressure gradient will also create a breezy day as winds will increase after sunrise.

The chance for hot temps return tomorrow and the chance for some storms is not out of the questions for each evening for the next couple of days. However, a cold front will move in on Friday and this will give us the best chance for moistures across the area into the weekend.

Have a great day,

Maria Pasillas

