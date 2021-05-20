Back to average highs and a break in the rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether it is on the drive to work or while picking something up to eat, many have begun to notice more and more "Help Wanted" and "Now Hiring" signs just about everywhere.

Over the past year, the pandemic has been a major stressor for businesses everywhere, especially those that are smaller and locally-owned. When the COVID-19 pandemic began to really take effect on businesses last year, hiring was not the problem. Instead, the main concerns were keeping their doors open and as many on staff as possible.