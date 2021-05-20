Severe Weather Tools

Back to average highs and a break in the rain

Howdy folks and good morning. Thanks to the rain we’ve had the past few days, we’re seeing another cloudy or foggy start. Stay alert and slow down if you have to drive through fog and use your low beams. The fog clears out after 9 am and we’ll look for a muggy and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s. The chance for rain is much lower today but there may be a stray storm up around the northwestern Oklahoma Panhandle. Any storms will be brief.
We’ll see the 80s again for Friday with breezy winds and a few storms in the late evening hours.
Over the weekend, temperatures back off to the 70s again as we see hit-or-miss storms again, and rain chances continue into next week.
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin

